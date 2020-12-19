RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.
NYSE RMAX opened at $37.74 on Thursday. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $700.34 million, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at $2,256,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 200.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 46,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 40.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About RE/MAX
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.
