RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

NYSE RMAX opened at $37.74 on Thursday. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $700.34 million, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at $2,256,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 200.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 46,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 40.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

