ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) (LON:TSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.00

ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) (LON:TSL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 71.22 ($0.93), with a volume of 366282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47.

About ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) (LON:TSL)

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

