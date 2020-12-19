BidaskClub Downgrades Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) to Hold

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LPG. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

LPG stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $574.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 151.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 119.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

