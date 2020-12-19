Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.40

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.40 and last traded at $92.06, with a volume of 6638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.03.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $58,151.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $465,580.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,311 shares of company stock worth $26,470,109 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

