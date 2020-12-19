fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.02

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 482171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $29.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

