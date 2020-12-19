1,800 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. BidaskClub cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

PSA stock opened at $228.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.05. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

