Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 28.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,076,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,861,000 after buying an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,573,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,430,000 after buying an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 59,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 258,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 42,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Zillow Group stock opened at $140.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.62. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $145.18.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

