Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $72.89 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

