Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

