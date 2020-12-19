WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total transaction of $30,423,162.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,063,305.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,926 shares of company stock worth $111,556,014 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.54.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $406.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.25. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

