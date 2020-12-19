WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 644 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $58.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $58.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

