WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in Tesla by 486.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Tesla by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 316,583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,817,000 after acquiring an additional 244,869 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 421.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,430,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $6,636,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,473,467.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,834 shares of company stock worth $101,501,098 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $695.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $514.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $695.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,809.90, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

