Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 10,985 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $242.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

