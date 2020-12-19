iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,046,000 after acquiring an additional 242,896 shares during the period.

OEF stock opened at $168.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $170.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

