Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP increased its stake in The Kroger by 423.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,007,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,226 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,338,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,946 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,281,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

