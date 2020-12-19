Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CTS by 220.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CTS by 327.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CTS by 109.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 20.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

