Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TUFN. ValuEngine upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $398.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $18.39.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $143,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 41.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 482,800 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 124.4% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 154,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 85,906 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

