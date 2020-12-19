Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMO. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $487.83.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $466.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.11. The stock has a market cap of $184.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

