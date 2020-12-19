Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 271.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 73,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 53,522 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

