Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SYY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 190.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. Sysco has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. FMR LLC increased its position in Sysco by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sysco by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after purchasing an additional 916,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

