Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 17,010 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PK. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

NYSE:PK opened at $17.04 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

