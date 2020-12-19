Strs Ohio Purchases 2,200 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.25% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 489.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 183.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 160.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Sidoti raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

