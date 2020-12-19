Strs Ohio Makes New $7.10 Million Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 172,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cloudflare by 130.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 73,110 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 161,864 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $2,250,983.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,363,324 shares of company stock valued at $87,315,053. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NET stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.89 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $86.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

