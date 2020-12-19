Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 86 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.56.

SBA Communications stock opened at $276.93 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,730.70 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

