Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Littelfuse worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 65.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 19.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse stock opened at $251.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $253.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $2,442,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,833,331.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $228,815.40. Insiders sold 95,426 shares of company stock worth $21,189,419 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

