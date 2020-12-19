Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 39,238 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Ciena by 6.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $80,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,986. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.