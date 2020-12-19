Strs Ohio Purchases 898 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8,820.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 390,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,331 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,599,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 216,544 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,947,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,435,000 after acquiring an additional 190,604 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,718.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.61 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

