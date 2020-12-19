Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DGX opened at $120.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.85. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $41,998,684. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

