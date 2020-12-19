Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,598 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Douglas Emmett worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2,395.9% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,183,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,059 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $47,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,015 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.3% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,332 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of DEI stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,435,644.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.