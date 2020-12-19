Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 460 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of EnerSys worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EnerSys by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $83.62 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. BidaskClub raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

