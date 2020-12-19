BMO Capital Markets Cuts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $62.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.36.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.95. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.