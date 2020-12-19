Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Grid Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

