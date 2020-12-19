JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $155.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.86.

Shares of EA opened at $142.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $132,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,227 shares of company stock worth $35,776,110. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

