Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Sells $241,320.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrea Carolan Speers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 125 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $4,130.00.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $884.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

