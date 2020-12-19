GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target Increased to $6.30 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $4.80 to $6.30 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised GoPro from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.26.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.59 and a beta of 1.26.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.40 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $70,827.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GoPro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

