Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 2,407 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $131,301.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,457 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $141,302.07.

On Friday, December 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $140,280.72.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,974 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $271,381.44.

On Monday, December 7th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,952 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $269,884.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,481 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $135,363.36.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,059 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $269,594.11.

On Friday, November 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,423 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $76,528.94.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,041 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $266,920.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $136,008.86.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,487 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $133,924.95.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $60.37.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $74,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,809 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 480,778 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 229,595 shares during the period. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Compass Point upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.