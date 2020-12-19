FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FAT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FAT Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Noble Financial raised FAT Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

NASDAQ FAT opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $90.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.10. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. On average, research analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

