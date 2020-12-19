LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Buys $10,548.00 in Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,643.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LiveXLive Media stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 1,532.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveXLive Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.14.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

