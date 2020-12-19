Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Sells 261 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Daryl Carlough sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $15,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daryl Carlough also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivePerson alerts:

On Friday, November 20th, Daryl Carlough sold 261 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $15,007.50.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Daryl Carlough sold 157 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $8,981.97.

Shares of LPSN opened at $63.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $1,108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,570,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,099,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.