Insider Selling: Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP Sells $18,770.72 in Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $18,770.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ooma stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.74 million, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ooma by 504.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ooma by 8.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

