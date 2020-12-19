Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) (LWDB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50 on January 28th

Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON LWDB opened at GBX 652 ($8.52) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 595.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 542.77. The firm has a market cap of £772.17 million and a P/E ratio of 5.93. Law Debenture Co. has a 52 week low of GBX 366 ($4.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 711.40 ($9.29). The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.
Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) Company Profile
Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.