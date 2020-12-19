Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) (LWDB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50 on January 28th

Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON LWDB opened at GBX 652 ($8.52) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 595.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 542.77. The firm has a market cap of £772.17 million and a P/E ratio of 5.93. Law Debenture Co. has a 52 week low of GBX 366 ($4.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 711.40 ($9.29). The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

