Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt Sells 354 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $946,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ILMN stock opened at $366.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.60. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Illumina by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

