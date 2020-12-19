Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt Sells 354 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $946,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ILMN stock opened at $366.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.60. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Illumina by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
Featured Article: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.