Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on January 12th

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.47 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

GSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.