Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KLA.AX) (ASX:KLA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KLA.AX) (ASX:KLA) declared a final dividend on Thursday, December 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KLA.AX)’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
The company’s 50-day moving average is A$62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KLA.AX) Company Profile
Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KLA.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KLA.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.