Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells $69,960.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $69,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $143,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 146,943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

