Nexus Hits One Day Volume of $145,024.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $17.51 million and approximately $145,024.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001101 BTC on exchanges.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,204,000 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.