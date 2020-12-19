Staci M. Woolsey Sells 1,290 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

M.D.C. stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $37,057,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 125.0% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,006,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 558,981 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth $12,471,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $8,125,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 119.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 216,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

