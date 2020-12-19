Q DAO Governance token v1.0 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $235.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00008180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $303,511.32 and approximately $235.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00140623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00772242 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00205091 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00383876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00079929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00125265 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,528 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

