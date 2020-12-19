BitCoal Price Up 24.8% Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last week, BitCoal has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. BitCoal has a total market cap of $6,202.29 and $9.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.00679020 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001547 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000421 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

