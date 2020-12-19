Reviewing Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) & frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) and frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Caribbean Investment and frontdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A frontdoor 8.96% -104.88% 10.93%

This table compares Caribbean Investment and frontdoor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A frontdoor $1.37 billion 3.19 $153.00 million $1.90 26.84

frontdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Caribbean Investment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of frontdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of frontdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Caribbean Investment and frontdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribbean Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A frontdoor 0 3 4 0 2.57

frontdoor has a consensus price target of $50.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.61%. Given frontdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe frontdoor is more favorable than Caribbean Investment.

Summary

frontdoor beats Caribbean Investment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribbean Investment

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It operates through Financial Services and Corporate. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes. The company also provides credit and debit cards; payment processing services for merchants; and standby letters of credit, and financial guarantees, as well as corporate services for its clients. It operates a network of 11 branches and 28 ATMs in Belize. The company was formerly known as BCB Holdings Limited and changed its name to Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited in December 2015. Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited is based in Belize City, Belize.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It serves homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, OneGuard, Frontdoor, Candu, and Streem brands. frontdoor, inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

